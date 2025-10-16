12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares moved upwards by 77.7% to $6.54 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.2 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock increased by 24.83% to $11.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.2 million.
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares moved upwards by 20.5% to $167.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Primech Holdings (NASDAQ:PMEC) shares rose 16.9% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.6 million.
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares moved upwards by 16.6% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock moved upwards by 15.69% to $16.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
Losers
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) shares decreased by 31.0% to $1.36 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $167.0 million.
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) shares declined by 26.7% to $3.04. The company's market cap stands at $437.0 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) stock decreased by 22.98% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $53.4 million.
- Solidion Technology (NASDAQ:STI) shares decreased by 21.8% to $17.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) stock decreased by 20.76% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.9 million.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock decreased by 19.68% to $9.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
