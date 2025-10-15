12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock increased by 51.1% to $8.25 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.9 million.

(NASDAQ:VERI) stock increased by 51.1% to $8.25 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.9 million. Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock moved upwards by 29.12% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million.

(NASDAQ:MIGI) stock moved upwards by 29.12% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.8 million. Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR) stock increased by 23.83% to $24.91. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:BTDR) stock increased by 23.83% to $24.91. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) shares increased by 23.0% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.7 million.

(NASDAQ:SHMD) shares increased by 23.0% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.7 million. Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI) shares moved upwards by 19.96% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.1 million.

(NASDAQ:BZAI) shares moved upwards by 19.96% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $514.1 million. Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares moved upwards by 19.4% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $171.6 million.

Losers

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares fell 47.6% to $7.83 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.

(NASDAQ:PXLW) shares fell 47.6% to $7.83 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million. Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 18.2% to $16.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 18.2% to $16.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock declined by 16.42% to $2.09.

(NASDAQ:ARBKL) stock declined by 16.42% to $2.09. Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock fell 15.86% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $116.0 million.

(NASDAQ:LINK) stock fell 15.86% to $9.9. The company's market cap stands at $116.0 million. Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS) shares fell 15.59% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ABTS) shares fell 15.59% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million. NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) shares decreased by 15.27% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $551.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.