12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Pinnacle Food Group (NASDAQ:PFAI) stock rose 111.0% to $4.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares rose 32.21% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $675.5 million.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock increased by 31.37% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $129.7 million.
- Zenta Group Co (NASDAQ:ZGM) stock increased by 20.66% to $3.62. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock rose 19.24% to $22.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
- Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) shares increased by 18.87% to $31.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock fell 30.4% to $12.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Avalon Holdings (AMEX:AWX) stock decreased by 22.58% to $3.91. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares fell 21.27% to $23.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million.
- Toppoint Holdings (AMEX:TOPP) stock decreased by 20.5% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.0 million.
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) shares fell 11.35% to $6.72. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million.
- Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) shares decreased by 11.12% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
