12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) stock increased by 212.3% to $13.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.

(NASDAQ:XBIO) stock increased by 212.3% to $13.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million. AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) stock moved upwards by 168.99% to $15.01. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million.

(NASDAQ:ATON) stock moved upwards by 168.99% to $15.01. The company's market cap stands at $33.6 million. Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) shares moved upwards by 88.81% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ACXP) shares moved upwards by 88.81% to $8.1. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) stock increased by 75.71% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.

(NASDAQ:XTLB) stock increased by 75.71% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million. TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares moved upwards by 74.78% to $21.36. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

(NASDAQ:RNAZ) shares moved upwards by 74.78% to $21.36. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million. Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) shares increased by 73.69% to $8.98. The company's market cap stands at $78.7 million.

Losers

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) shares declined by 38.2% to $0.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million.

(NASDAQ:COCH) shares declined by 38.2% to $0.98 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million. Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) stock fell 38.06% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.

(NASDAQ:GLTO) stock fell 38.06% to $11.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million. Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares decreased by 29.9% to $128.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SPRB) shares decreased by 29.9% to $128.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.8 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock declined by 21.84% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million.

(NASDAQ:KPTI) stock declined by 21.84% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $50.0 million. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock decreased by 20.07% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $623.0 million.

(NASDAQ:ESPR) stock decreased by 20.07% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $623.0 million. Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) shares decreased by 17.29% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.