12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ACFN) stock increased by 3.37% to $28.19. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million. AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock moved upwards by 3.22% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $562.5 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:APP) shares decreased by 5.48% to $554.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $230.9 billion. Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) shares declined by 3.91% to $30.0. The company's market cap stands at $543.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.