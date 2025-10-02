12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares rose 39.7% to $1.9 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Losers

Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) shares decreased by 11.1% to $2.48 during Thursday's regular session.

(NASDAQ:ARBK) stock fell 8.42% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million. Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares fell 8.24% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $85.0 million.

