12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) shares rose 39.7% to $1.9 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock increased by 36.88% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares moved upwards by 31.95% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares rose 26.44% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $478.7 million.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares moved upwards by 24.82% to $9.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) shares rose 23.94% to $1875.0. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 billion.
Losers
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) shares decreased by 11.1% to $2.48 during Thursday's regular session.
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares declined by 10.03% to $8.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $138.5 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock decreased by 9.85% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock declined by 8.95% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock fell 8.42% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) shares fell 8.24% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $85.0 million.
