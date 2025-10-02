12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) shares moved upwards by 49.0% to $3.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock rose 13.47% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.

Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) stock rose 11.31% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares moved upwards by 10.46% to $8.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

OFA (NASDAQ:OFAL) stock moved upwards by 7.01% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares moved upwards by 6.97% to $14.73. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.

Losers

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock decreased by 10.6% to $227.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 billion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) stock fell 10.05% to $74.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 billion.

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock decreased by 8.69% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.

Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock decreased by 8.34% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

ESGL Holdings (NASDAQ:ESGL) shares decreased by 7.41% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $180.6 million.

