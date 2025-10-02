12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Concorde Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGL) shares moved upwards by 49.0% to $3.83 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI) stock rose 13.47% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) stock rose 11.31% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares moved upwards by 10.46% to $8.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- OFA (NASDAQ:OFAL) stock moved upwards by 7.01% to $1.22. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- Planet Labs (NYSE:PL) shares moved upwards by 6.97% to $14.73. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
Losers
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) stock decreased by 10.6% to $227.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 billion.
- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) stock fell 10.05% to $74.0. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 billion.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock decreased by 8.69% to $3.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.8 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock decreased by 8.34% to $4.51. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- ESGL Holdings (NASDAQ:ESGL) shares decreased by 7.41% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $180.6 million.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) stock declined by 6.21% to $21.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CIGLConcorde International Group Ltd
$3.8148.3%
DFLIDragonfly Energy Holdings Corp
$0.63656.24%
EFXEquifax Inc
$224.00-11.8%
ESGLESGL Holdings Ltd
$4.00-7.41%
FLUXFlux Power Holdings Inc
$3.71-7.94%
FOFOHang Feng Technology Innovation Co Ltd
$23.515.00%
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$4.48-8.94%
OFALOFA Group
$1.183.51%
PLPlanet Labs PBC
$14.565.74%
SHLSShoals Technologies Group Inc
$8.8011.0%
TRUTransUnion
$72.39-12.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.