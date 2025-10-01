October 1, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) stock increased by 12.2% to $1.08 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.6 million.
  • Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) stock increased by 10.02% to $4.94. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) shares moved upwards by 9.09% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
  • AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock moved upwards by 8.29% to $53.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 billion.
  • Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) shares moved upwards by 5.72% to $9.78. The company's market cap stands at $586.6 million.
  • iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) stock moved upwards by 4.79% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Losers

  • Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares fell 7.5% to $3.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) stock fell 6.83% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.
  • Etoiles Capital Group (NASDAQ:EFTY) stock fell 6.48% to $15.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.4 million.
  • Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) stock decreased by 6.46% to $215.15. The company's market cap stands at $42.4 billion.
  • Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) shares fell 5.53% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Intelligent Protection (NASDAQ:IPM) stock fell 5.03% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

