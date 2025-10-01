October 1, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) stock increased by 26.1% to $6.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares rose 16.31% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) shares moved upwards by 11.71% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $214.1 million.
  • TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) stock moved upwards by 6.87% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) stock rose 6.8% to $32.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) shares rose 5.74% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

Losers

  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock decreased by 9.6% to $11.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares decreased by 8.26% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.6 million.
  • SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) shares fell 7.74% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 7.26% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock declined by 6.98% to $11.2. The company's market cap stands at $41.8 million.
  • Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) shares fell 6.96% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

