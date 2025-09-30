September 30, 2025 8:09 AM 1 min read

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock moved upwards by 19.3% to $0.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock increased by 18.59% to $26.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares moved upwards by 18.03% to $7.39. The company's market cap stands at $866.3 million.
  • Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares increased by 15.62% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $101.1 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares rose 12.13% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
  • SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) stock increased by 10.25% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Losers

  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares decreased by 7.8% to $2.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) shares decreased by 7.76% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.5 million.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 6.44% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
  • Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock declined by 5.22% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $214.8 million.
  • ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) shares decreased by 5.2% to $15.7. The company's market cap stands at $302.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

