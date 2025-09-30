11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock moved upwards by 19.3% to $0.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock increased by 18.59% to $26.21. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
- BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) shares moved upwards by 18.03% to $7.39. The company's market cap stands at $866.3 million.
- Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares increased by 15.62% to $2.59. The company's market cap stands at $101.1 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares rose 12.13% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.
- SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) stock increased by 10.25% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
Losers
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares decreased by 7.8% to $2.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) shares decreased by 7.76% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.5 million.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock fell 6.44% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.4 million.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) stock declined by 5.22% to $1.09. The company's market cap stands at $214.8 million.
- ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) shares decreased by 5.2% to $15.7. The company's market cap stands at $302.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BTQBTQ Technologies Corp
$7.3717.7%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$1.12-2.61%
GNSSGenasys Inc
$2.5513.8%
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$0.67613.86%
NVXNOVONIX Ltd
$1.30-8.45%
RVSNRail Vision Ltd
$0.468219.2%
SMTKSmartKem Inc
$1.7210.3%
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$0.6000-7.21%
TRAKReposiTrak Inc
$15.80-4.59%
WOLFWolfspeed Inc
$26.0117.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.