September 24, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock increased by 32.8% to $4.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
  • ClearPoint Neuro CLPT shares rose 25.74% to $15.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.6 million.
  • Contineum Therapeutics CTNM shares increased by 15.09% to $12.73. The company's market cap stands at $310.1 million.
  • Soleno Therapeutics SLNO stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $64.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
  • Envoy Medical COCH shares rose 11.63% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
  • China Pharma Holding CPHI shares increased by 11.45% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Losers

  • Harmony Biosciences Hldgs HRMY shares declined by 18.9% to $26.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock declined by 14.34% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD shares declined by 13.14% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares fell 10.04% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
  • ESSA Pharma EPIX shares fell 9.6% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • Rockwell Medical RMTI shares declined by 9.53% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACAD Logo
ACADACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc
$20.60-12.7%
Overview
AYTU Logo
AYTUAytu BioPharma Inc
$2.15-14.3%
CLPT Logo
CLPTClearPoint Neuro Inc
$15.9531.2%
COCH Logo
COCHEnvoy Medical Inc
$0.8400-1.19%
CPHI Logo
CPHIChina Pharma Holding Inc
$2.1811.4%
CTNM Logo
CTNMContineum Therapeutics Inc
$12.7315.1%
CYCN Logo
CYCNCyclerion Therapeutics Inc
$4.1437.1%
EPIX Logo
EPIXESSA Pharma Inc
$0.1822-11.7%
HRMY Logo
HRMYHarmony Biosciences Holdings Inc
$32.471.25%
RMTI Logo
RMTIRockwell Medical Inc
$1.15-8.73%
SLNO Logo
SLNOSoleno Therapeutics Inc
$64.7513.9%
SSKN Logo
SSKNStrata Skin Sciences Inc
$2.34-9.65%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved