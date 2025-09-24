12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cyclerion Therapeutics CYCN stock increased by 32.8% to $4.01 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- ClearPoint Neuro CLPT shares rose 25.74% to $15.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $345.6 million.
- Contineum Therapeutics CTNM shares increased by 15.09% to $12.73. The company's market cap stands at $310.1 million.
- Soleno Therapeutics SLNO stock moved upwards by 13.8% to $64.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion.
- Envoy Medical COCH shares rose 11.63% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $18.2 million.
- China Pharma Holding CPHI shares increased by 11.45% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
Losers
- Harmony Biosciences Hldgs HRMY shares declined by 18.9% to $26.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock declined by 14.34% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD shares declined by 13.14% to $20.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares fell 10.04% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- ESSA Pharma EPIX shares fell 9.6% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- Rockwell Medical RMTI shares declined by 9.53% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $43.3 million.
