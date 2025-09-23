12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings CCTG shares moved upwards by 27.3% to $1.54 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Youxin Technology YAAS stock increased by 17.75% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- NOVONIX NVX stock increased by 10.56% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $209.6 million.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock increased by 9.95% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $84.0 million.
- Aeluma ALMU stock moved upwards by 6.67% to $19.49. The company's market cap stands at $314.2 million.
- Socket Mobile SCKT shares moved upwards by 4.85% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
Losers
- Cohu COHU stock decreased by 11.0% to $20.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Zenvia ZENV shares declined by 9.78% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $69.2 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB stock decreased by 7.75% to $11.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Bitfarms BITF shares fell 7.34% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Datavault AI DVLT shares fell 6.94% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.8 million.
- SemiLEDs LEDS stock declined by 6.32% to $1.93. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
