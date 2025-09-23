12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Strata Skin Sciences SSKN stock moved upwards by 50.9% to $2.56 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Galecto GLTO stock moved upwards by 43.0% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Cassava Sciences SAVA stock moved upwards by 33.83% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $112.0 million.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI stock increased by 32.3% to $7.74. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM shares increased by 25.14% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- Neuphoria Therapeutics NEUP shares increased by 21.8% to $12.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
Losers
- Psyence Biomedical PBM shares declined by 19.2% to $3.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares fell 16.97% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT stock decreased by 16.49% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $413.9 million.
- Soligenix SNGX shares decreased by 15.24% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Genfit GNFT stock declined by 12.05% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $207.5 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Envoy Medical COCH stock decreased by 11.07% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
