12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Strata Skin Sciences SSKN stock moved upwards by 50.9% to $2.56 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Galecto GLTO stock moved upwards by 43.0% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Cassava Sciences SAVA stock moved upwards by 33.83% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $112.0 million.

Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI stock increased by 32.3% to $7.74. The company's market cap stands at $50.7 million.

Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM shares increased by 25.14% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.

Neuphoria Therapeutics NEUP shares increased by 21.8% to $12.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.

Losers

Psyence Biomedical PBM shares declined by 19.2% to $3.67 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.

Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares fell 16.97% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT stock decreased by 16.49% to $7.29. The company's market cap stands at $413.9 million.

Soligenix SNGX shares decreased by 15.24% to $1.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Genfit GNFT stock declined by 12.05% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $207.5 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

Envoy Medical COCH stock decreased by 11.07% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.