12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Professional Diversity IPDN stock rose 54.9% to $4.43 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 23.7% to $5.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares increased by 19.39% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.

GreenPower Motor GP stock moved upwards by 18.13% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.0 million.

Volato Group SOAR stock moved upwards by 11.38% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.

Tigo Energy TYGO shares rose 9.61% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.6 million.

Losers

Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 11.9% to $0.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock declined by 9.4% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.9 million.

Firefly Aerospace FLY shares decreased by 9.07% to $45.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Expion360 XPON shares decreased by 8.59% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Arrive AI ARAI stock declined by 7.53% to $3.44. The company's market cap stands at $122.8 million.

iPower IPW stock declined by 6.7% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.