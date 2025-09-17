12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- The Generation Essentials TGE stock increased by 30.9% to $3.39 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.5 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock moved upwards by 22.37% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- flyExclusive FLYX stock increased by 19.76% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $101.1 million.
- Singularity Future Tech SGLY stock increased by 16.9% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
- Plug Power PLUG stock rose 15.67% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Lyft LYFT stock moved upwards by 13.44% to $22.91. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion.
Losers
- FGI Industries FGI stock decreased by 23.9% to $7.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
- Lavoro LVRO stock fell 20.1% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $237.8 million.
- Turbo Energy TURB stock declined by 19.44% to $9.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.6 million.
- Toppoint Holdings TOPP stock declined by 13.75% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $35.0 million.
- Redwire RDW stock fell 11.71% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Flux Power Holdings FLUX stock declined by 11.27% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
