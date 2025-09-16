12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

FGI Industries FGI shares rose 259.7% to $14.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Turbo Energy TURB shares moved upwards by 142.55% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.

Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares moved upwards by 39.29% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Zooz Power ZOOZ shares moved upwards by 19.96% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.

Lavoro LVRO stock increased by 18.42% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million.

stock increased by 18.42% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million. SU Group Holdings SUGP stock increased by 15.69% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Losers

Freight Technologies FRGT shares decreased by 12.8% to $1.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.

Rain Enhancement RAIN shares fell 10.65% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 9.84% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Ocean Power Techs OPTT stock decreased by 7.57% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Haoxin Holdings HXHX stock decreased by 7.57% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Radiant Logistics RLGT shares decreased by 6.25% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $324.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

