12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • FGI Industries FGI shares rose 259.7% to $14.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Turbo Energy TURB shares moved upwards by 142.55% to $6.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.7 million.
  • Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares moved upwards by 39.29% to $3.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Zooz Power ZOOZ shares moved upwards by 19.96% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.2 million.
  • Lavoro LVRO stock increased by 18.42% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million.
  • SU Group Holdings SUGP stock increased by 15.69% to $6.69. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Losers

  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares decreased by 12.8% to $1.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
  • Rain Enhancement RAIN shares fell 10.65% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 9.84% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Ocean Power Techs OPTT stock decreased by 7.57% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Haoxin Holdings HXHX stock decreased by 7.57% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Radiant Logistics RLGT shares decreased by 6.25% to $6.45. The company's market cap stands at $324.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

