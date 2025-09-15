12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares rose 17.9% to $3.16 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
- Orion Group Hldgs ORN stock moved upwards by 14.58% to $8.64. The company's market cap stands at $293.5 million.
- Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW stock rose 8.93% to $2.56. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
- Eastern International ELOG stock moved upwards by 5.75% to $2.67. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
- Youlife Group YOUL shares increased by 4.81% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.6 million.
- iPower IPW shares rose 4.7% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
Losers
- Ocean Power Techs OPTT shares decreased by 10.8% to $0.49 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Energy Focus EFOI shares fell 6.47% to $2.91. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation FOFO stock decreased by 5.72% to $11.22. The company's market cap stands at $82.3 million.
- Rocket Lab RKLB stock fell 4.26% to $51.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 billion.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares declined by 3.47% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH shares decreased by 3.32% to $25.38. The company's market cap stands at $247.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
EFOIEnergy Focus Inc
$3.0223.5%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.72
Growth
20.89
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
