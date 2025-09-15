12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares rose 17.9% to $3.16 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.

Losers

Ocean Power Techs OPTT shares decreased by 10.8% to $0.49 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $103.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Perma-Pipe Inlt Hldgs PPIH shares decreased by 3.32% to $25.38. The company's market cap stands at $247.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

