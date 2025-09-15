12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- AuthID AUID shares increased by 17.5% to $3.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
- Bitfarms BITF stock increased by 16.63% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Peraso PRSO stock increased by 11.0% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock increased by 8.93% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Rekor Systems REKR stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares rose 7.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.
Losers
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares decreased by 20.0% to $1.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.
- UTime WTO stock declined by 15.68% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- NextTrip NTRP shares declined by 11.17% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
- Forward Industries FORD shares declined by 10.78% to $32.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock fell 9.82% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 7.93% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
