September 15, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • AuthID AUID shares increased by 17.5% to $3.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
  • Bitfarms BITF stock increased by 16.63% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Peraso PRSO stock increased by 11.0% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock increased by 8.93% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • Rekor Systems REKR stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares rose 7.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.

Losers

  • ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares decreased by 20.0% to $1.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.
  • UTime WTO stock declined by 15.68% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • NextTrip NTRP shares declined by 11.17% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.
  • Forward Industries FORD shares declined by 10.78% to $32.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock fell 9.82% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 7.93% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AIRE Logo
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$1.492.41%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
25.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AUID Logo
AUIDAuthID Inc
$3.1112.5%
BITF Logo
BITFBitfarms Ltd
$2.6016.6%
FORD Logo
FORDForward Industries Inc
$33.98-5.87%
IMTE Logo
IMTEIntegrated Media Technology Ltd
$1.10-6.38%
MSAI Logo
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$0.7371-3.00%
NTRP Logo
NTRPNextTrip Inc
$3.50-11.2%
PRSO Logo
PRSOPeraso Inc
$1.3111.0%
REKR Logo
REKRRekor Systems Inc
$1.286.67%
SLNH Logo
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$0.6520-9.03%
TDTH Logo
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$1.050.01%
WTO Logo
WTOUTime Ltd
$1.13-15.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved