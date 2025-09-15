12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

AuthID AUID shares increased by 17.5% to $3.25 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.

Bitfarms BITF stock increased by 16.63% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

stock increased by 16.63% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Peraso PRSO stock increased by 11.0% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock increased by 8.93% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

stock increased by 8.93% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million. Rekor Systems REKR stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $151.6 million. Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares rose 7.62% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.7 million.

Losers

ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares decreased by 20.0% to $1.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.4 million.

UTime WTO stock declined by 15.68% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.

stock declined by 15.68% to $1.13. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million. NextTrip NTRP shares declined by 11.17% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million.

shares declined by 11.17% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 million. Forward Industries FORD shares declined by 10.78% to $32.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.

shares declined by 10.78% to $32.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million. MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI stock fell 9.82% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.

stock fell 9.82% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million. Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 7.93% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.