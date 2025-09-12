12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

GlucoTrack GCTK stock moved upwards by 159.6% to $12.64 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

stock moved upwards by 159.6% to $12.64 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. HCW Biologics HCWB stock rose 80.72% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

stock rose 80.72% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. Polyrizon PLRZ stock rose 41.17% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

stock rose 41.17% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares increased by 31.2% to $11.52. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.

shares increased by 31.2% to $11.52. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock rose 20.83% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.

stock rose 20.83% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB stock rose 19.4% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.

Losers

Profusa PFSA stock fell 9.8% to $0.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.

stock fell 9.8% to $0.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. Envoy Medical COCH stock declined by 9.03% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.

stock declined by 9.03% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million. GRI Bio GRI stock fell 8.79% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

stock fell 8.79% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. Inventiva IVA stock fell 8.46% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $802.5 million.

stock fell 8.46% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $802.5 million. LakeShore Biopharma Co LSB shares declined by 8.06% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.

shares declined by 8.06% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million. Kindly MD NAKA stock declined by 7.48% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.