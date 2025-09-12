12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- GlucoTrack GCTK stock moved upwards by 159.6% to $12.64 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- HCW Biologics HCWB stock rose 80.72% to $6.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock rose 41.17% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Addex Therapeutics ADXN shares increased by 31.2% to $11.52. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Cocrystal Pharma COCP stock rose 20.83% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.7 million.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB stock rose 19.4% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.5 million.
Losers
- Profusa PFSA stock fell 9.8% to $0.42 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Envoy Medical COCH stock declined by 9.03% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $28.6 million.
- GRI Bio GRI stock fell 8.79% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Inventiva IVA stock fell 8.46% to $5.28. The company's market cap stands at $802.5 million.
- LakeShore Biopharma Co LSB shares declined by 8.06% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $36.1 million.
- Kindly MD NAKA stock declined by 7.48% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ANEBAnebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.3717.9%
COCHEnvoy Medical Inc
$1.21-9.02%
COCPCocrystal Pharma Inc
$1.44-%
GCTKGlucoTrack Inc
$11.65139.2%
GRIGRI Bio Inc
$1.91-6.83%
HCWBHCW Biologics Inc
$5.9579.2%
IVAInventiva SA
$5.58-3.29%
LSBLakeShore Biopharma Co Ltd
$0.6202-29.3%
NAKAKindly MD Inc
$3.67-6.97%
PFSAProfusa Inc
$0.4070-11.8%
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$1.4447.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.