12 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bon Natural Life BON stock rose 16.2% to $1.79 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- Luda Technology Group LUD stock moved upwards by 15.5% to $15.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.6 million.
- IT Tech Packaging ITP stock increased by 14.36% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Teck Resources TECK shares moved upwards by 13.98% to $40.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 billion.
- Grupo Simec SIM shares increased by 13.0% to $28.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.
- 5E Advanced Materials FEAM shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million.
Losers
- ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares fell 22.3% to $1.71 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.
- Eightco Holdings OCTO stock decreased by 19.26% to $36.4. The company's market cap stands at $137.2 million.
- Millennium Group Intl MGIH shares fell 17.7% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX shares declined by 13.86% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- CN Energy Group CNEY shares declined by 13.59% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
- Albemarle ALB shares decreased by 10.94% to $73.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-basic-materials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$73.51-10.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
44.76
Growth
19.55
Quality
N/A
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BIOXBioceres Crop Solutions Corp
$2.33-12.6%
BONBon Natural Life Ltd
$1.8117.5%
CNEYCN Energy Group Inc
$1.92-14.5%
FEAM5E Advanced Materials Inc
$4.2012.9%
ITPIT Tech Packaging Inc
$0.230613.0%
LUDLuda Technology Group Ltd
$15.2415.8%
MGIHMillennium Group International Holdings Ltd
$1.92-15.1%
OCTOEightco Holdings Inc
$34.00-24.6%
RETOReTo Eco-Solutions Inc
$1.71-22.3%
SIMGrupo Simec SAB de CV
$25.00-%
TECKTeck Resources Ltd
$40.0314.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.