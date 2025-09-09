12 Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Bon Natural Life BON stock rose 16.2% to $1.79 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

Luda Technology Group LUD stock moved upwards by 15.5% to $15.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.6 million.

IT Tech Packaging ITP stock increased by 14.36% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Teck Resources TECK shares moved upwards by 13.98% to $40.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 billion.

Grupo Simec SIM shares increased by 13.0% to $28.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion.

5E Advanced Materials FEAM shares moved upwards by 12.9% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million.

Losers

ReTo Eco-Solutions RETO shares fell 22.3% to $1.71 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.8 million.

Eightco Holdings OCTO stock decreased by 19.26% to $36.4. The company's market cap stands at $137.2 million.

Millennium Group Intl MGIH shares fell 17.7% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.

Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX shares declined by 13.86% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

CN Energy Group CNEY shares declined by 13.59% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

Albemarle ALB shares decreased by 10.94% to $73.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 billion.

