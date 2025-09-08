September 8, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rectitude Holdings RECT stock moved upwards by 34.8% to $6.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $68.7 million.
  • The Generation Essentials TGE shares moved upwards by 13.23% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $142.9 million.
  • Planet Labs PL shares rose 12.25% to $7.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares moved upwards by 10.18% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • Magnitude International MAGH shares moved upwards by 9.61% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
  • A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions AZ shares rose 6.79% to $9.12. The company's market cap stands at $307.6 million.

Losers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 17.1% to $0.57 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock fell 12.48% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock fell 11.93% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG stock declined by 7.85% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares fell 7.17% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares fell 7.17% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares declined by 6.94% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

