12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Rectitude Holdings RECT stock moved upwards by 34.8% to $6.39 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $68.7 million.

The Generation Essentials TGE shares moved upwards by 13.23% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $142.9 million.

Planet Labs PL shares rose 12.25% to $7.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares moved upwards by 10.18% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.

Magnitude International MAGH shares moved upwards by 9.61% to $1.14. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions AZ shares rose 6.79% to $9.12. The company's market cap stands at $307.6 million.

Losers

American Rebel Holdings AREB shares fell 17.1% to $0.57 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

Aqua Metals AQMS stock fell 12.48% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock fell 11.93% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

Smart Powerr CREG stock declined by 7.85% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Multi Ways Holdings MWG shares fell 7.17% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.

Sentage Hldgs SNTG shares declined by 6.94% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 million.

