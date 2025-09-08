12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Forward Industries FORD stock moved upwards by 87.1% to $30.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.

Kaltura KLTR stock moved upwards by 34.05% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.5 million.

Urgently ULY shares moved upwards by 25.06% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

CID Holdco DAIC shares rose 13.58% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million.

AppLovin APP stock rose 9.72% to $537.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.8 billion.

Taoping TAOP shares rose 9.27% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Losers

Datavault AI DVLT shares decreased by 12.7% to $0.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.

TON Strategy TONX stock decreased by 12.24% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $648.3 million.

M-Tron Industries MPTI stock fell 7.62% to $41.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.3 million.

Peraso PRSO stock decreased by 6.53% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Viasat VSAT shares decreased by 6.45% to $27.74. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.

Sphere 3D ANY shares declined by 5.35% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.