September 8, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Forward Industries FORD stock moved upwards by 87.1% to $30.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
  • Kaltura KLTR stock moved upwards by 34.05% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.5 million.
  • Urgently ULY shares moved upwards by 25.06% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
  • CID Holdco DAIC shares rose 13.58% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $111.9 million.
  • AppLovin APP stock rose 9.72% to $537.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.8 billion.
  • Taoping TAOP shares rose 9.27% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Losers

  • Datavault AI DVLT shares decreased by 12.7% to $0.27 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
  • TON Strategy TONX stock decreased by 12.24% to $9.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $648.3 million.
  • M-Tron Industries MPTI stock fell 7.62% to $41.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.3 million.
  • Peraso PRSO stock decreased by 6.53% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
  • Viasat VSAT shares decreased by 6.45% to $27.74. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
  • Sphere 3D ANY shares declined by 5.35% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ANY Logo
ANYSphere 3D Corp
$0.6402-0.74%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
31.80
Growth
24.10
Quality
N/A
Value
82.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APP Logo
APPAppLovin Corp
$539.009.95%
DAIC Logo
DAICCID Holdco Inc
$4.203.70%
DVLT Logo
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.2600-15.3%
FORD Logo
FORDForward Industries Inc
$31.0089.5%
KLTR Logo
KLTRKaltura Inc
$1.566.85%
MPTI Logo
MPTIM-Tron Industries Inc
$42.27-5.90%
PRSO Logo
PRSOPeraso Inc
$1.30-5.80%
TAOP Logo
TAOPTaoping Inc
$3.112.98%
TONX Logo
TONXTON Strategy Co
$9.45-11.8%
ULY Logo
ULYUrgently Inc
$4.5616.0%
VSAT Logo
VSATViasat Inc
$27.65-6.75%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved