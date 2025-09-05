12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Gelteq GELS shares rose 77.1% to $1.7 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Losers

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares fell 23.0% to $3.25 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

stock decreased by 12.49% to $40.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. PainReform PRFX stock fell 12.01% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.