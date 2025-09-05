12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Gelteq GELS shares rose 77.1% to $1.7 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- SINTX Technologies SINT stock rose 32.64% to $5.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- iSpecimen ISPC shares increased by 32.1% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals OLMA stock rose 27.79% to $8.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.8 million.
- Equillium EQ stock rose 23.71% to $2.17. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares rose 21.87% to $2.73. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
Losers
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY shares fell 23.0% to $3.25 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Purple Biotech PPBT stock declined by 21.8% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Mobile-health Network MNDR stock declined by 19.86% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Bone Biologics BBLG stock declined by 17.06% to $2.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Pro-Dex PDEX stock decreased by 12.49% to $40.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- PainReform PRFX stock fell 12.01% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
