12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

iSpecimen ISPC shares moved upwards by 53.8% to $1.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO shares rose 29.29% to $8.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock moved upwards by 15.19% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock rose 14.18% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.

Mobile-health Network MNDR shares increased by 13.07% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS shares increased by 12.9% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.

Losers

Phreesia PHR stock declined by 10.6% to $27.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Traws Pharma TRAW stock decreased by 9.91% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

ProMIS Neurosciences PMN stock fell 9.89% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.

IM Cannabis IMCC shares declined by 9.27% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock decreased by 8.9% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.

Modular Medical MODD shares declined by 8.25% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.

