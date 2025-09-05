12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- iSpecimen ISPC shares moved upwards by 53.8% to $1.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO shares rose 29.29% to $8.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock moved upwards by 15.19% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY stock rose 14.18% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.5 million.
- Mobile-health Network MNDR shares increased by 13.07% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
- Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS shares increased by 12.9% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
Losers
- Phreesia PHR stock declined by 10.6% to $27.91 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Traws Pharma TRAW stock decreased by 9.91% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- ProMIS Neurosciences PMN stock fell 9.89% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million.
- IM Cannabis IMCC shares declined by 9.27% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- Indaptus Therapeutics INDP stock decreased by 8.9% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Modular Medical MODD shares declined by 8.25% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CEROCERo Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$5.85-15.6%
IMCCIM Cannabis Corp
$1.88-8.29%
INDPIndaptus Therapeutics Inc
$3.91-15.2%
ISPCiSpecimen Inc
$1.0556.7%
KLTOKlotho Neurosciences Inc
$0.568014.8%
MNDRMobile-health Network Solutions
$1.037.84%
MODDModular Medical Inc
$0.7030-0.76%
NBYNovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc
$4.7713.0%
PHRPhreesia Inc
$27.93-10.5%
PMNProMIS Neurosciences Inc
$0.3918-8.88%
TRAWTraws Pharma Inc
$1.54-7.51%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.