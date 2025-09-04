12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Zeta Network Group ZNB shares moved upwards by 10.0% to $1.43 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Fenbo Holdings FEBO stock moved upwards by 8.26% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Zumiez ZUMZ stock increased by 8.12% to $19.95. The company's market cap stands at $311.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Duluth Holdings DLTH shares increased by 6.67% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- EZGO Technologies EZGO stock increased by 4.71% to $0.16.
- Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock increased by 4.26% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.1 million.
Losers
- American Outdoor Brands AOUT shares fell 17.8% to $8.56 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Lululemon Athletica LULU shares declined by 13.88% to $177.49. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Torrid Holdings CURV stock decreased by 10.93% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.7 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Jiade JDZG shares fell 8.95% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Robo.ai AIIO stock fell 7.92% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $452.9 million.
- Sypris Solutions SYPR stock fell 5.36% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
