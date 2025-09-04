12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Ciena CIEN shares increased by 15.0% to $109.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Credo Technology Group CRDO shares moved upwards by 12.2% to $140.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares rose 9.78% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
- 3 E Network MASK stock increased by 7.08% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares moved upwards by 6.96% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.7 million.
- Rail Vision RVSN stock increased by 6.74% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.
Losers
- Neonode NEON shares declined by 81.7% to $3.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.1 million.
- Figma FIG shares fell 15.39% to $57.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- C3.ai AI stock declined by 14.09% to $14.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Locafy LCFY shares fell 12.82% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Network-1 Technologies NTIP stock decreased by 12.11% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock decreased by 8.2% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
