September 4, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Ciena CIEN shares increased by 15.0% to $109.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Credo Technology Group CRDO shares moved upwards by 12.2% to $140.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.5 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Mobix Labs MOBX shares rose 9.78% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
  • 3 E Network MASK stock increased by 7.08% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
  • Duos Technologies Group DUOT shares moved upwards by 6.96% to $6.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $119.7 million.
  • Rail Vision RVSN stock increased by 6.74% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million.

Losers

  • Neonode NEON shares declined by 81.7% to $3.94 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $361.1 million.
  • Figma FIG shares fell 15.39% to $57.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • C3.ai AI stock declined by 14.09% to $14.33. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Locafy LCFY shares fell 12.82% to $4.9. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Network-1 Technologies NTIP stock decreased by 12.11% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.4 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock decreased by 8.2% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AI Logo
AIC3.ai Inc
$14.46-13.3%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.97
Growth
21.70
Quality
N/A
Value
59.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CIEN Logo
CIENCiena Corp
$111.9718.1%
CRDO Logo
CRDOCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd
$140.0012.2%
DUOT Logo
DUOTDuos Technologies Group Inc
$7.0714.6%
FIG Logo
FIGFigma Inc
$57.86-15.1%
LCFY Logo
LCFYLocafy Ltd
$4.95-11.9%
MASK Logo
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$0.68487.84%
MOBX Logo
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$1.1910.7%
NEON Logo
NEONNeonode Inc
$3.82-82.3%
NTIP Logo
NTIPNetwork-1 Technologies Inc
$1.67-11.9%
RVSN Logo
RVSNRail Vision Ltd
$0.37224.55%
SMX Logo
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$1.19-2.46%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved