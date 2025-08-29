August 29, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • NeoGenomics NEO stock moved upwards by 18.2% to $8.52 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $931.3 million.
  • Rockwell Medical RMTI stock rose 17.22% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.9 million.
  • Tharimmune THAR shares rose 14.04% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
  • Strata Skin Sciences SSKN shares increased by 13.3% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Relmada Therapeutics RLMD shares increased by 9.35% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • OSR Holdings OSRH shares moved upwards by 8.07% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.

Losers

  • Mesoblast MESO stock declined by 10.8% to $14.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, FY earnings came out yesterday.
  • AquaBounty Techs AQB shares fell 9.68% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 million.
  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO shares declined by 8.79% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.7 million.
  • Outlook Therapeutics OTLK stock declined by 6.43% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
  • Biomerica BMRA shares fell 6.33% to $2.96. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
  • Natera NTRA stock fell 5.89% to $158.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

