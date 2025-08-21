August 21, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • ModivCare MODV stock moved upwards by 30.7% to $0.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
  • Nexalin Technology NXL shares rose 9.28% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • Gelteq GELS shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
  • Macrogenics MGNX stock rose 6.25% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million.
  • OneMedNet ONMD stock increased by 4.06% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
  • Sharps Technology STSS shares increased by 4.03% to $6.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Losers

  • Aptorum Group APM shares declined by 18.7% to $3.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
  • Evoke Pharma EVOK stock fell 11.66% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
  • Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS stock declined by 9.7% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR shares decreased by 8.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock declined by 8.84% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD shares declined by 8.68% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEMD Logo
AEMDAethlon Medical Inc
$2.0080.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
APM Logo
APMAptorum Group Ltd
$3.21152.8%
APUS Logo
APUSApimeds Pharmaceuticals Us Inc
$2.0513.3%
CLGN Logo
CLGNCollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd
$1.91-2.90%
CUPR Logo
CUPRCuprina Holdings (Cayman) Ltd
$1.0727.4%
EVOK Logo
EVOKEvoke Pharma Inc
$5.74-1.54%
GELS Logo
GELSGelteq Ltd
$1.34-%
MGNX Logo
MGNXMacrogenics Inc
$1.554.03%
MODV Logo
MODVModivCare Inc
$0.7422-59.9%
NXL Logo
NXLNexalin Technology Inc
$0.810012.5%
ONMD Logo
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.7863-0.29%
STSS Logo
STSSSharps Technology Inc
$6.5836.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved