12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- ModivCare MODV stock moved upwards by 30.7% to $0.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- Nexalin Technology NXL shares rose 9.28% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- Gelteq GELS shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Macrogenics MGNX stock rose 6.25% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD stock increased by 4.06% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS shares increased by 4.03% to $6.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.
Losers
- Aptorum Group APM shares declined by 18.7% to $3.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Evoke Pharma EVOK stock fell 11.66% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS stock declined by 9.7% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR shares decreased by 8.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock declined by 8.84% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares declined by 8.68% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
