12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

ModivCare MODV stock moved upwards by 30.7% to $0.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.

stock moved upwards by 30.7% to $0.73 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million. Nexalin Technology NXL shares rose 9.28% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

shares rose 9.28% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. Gelteq GELS shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.34% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. Macrogenics MGNX stock rose 6.25% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million.

stock rose 6.25% to $1.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.1 million. OneMedNet ONMD stock increased by 4.06% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.

stock increased by 4.06% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million. Sharps Technology STSS shares increased by 4.03% to $6.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 million.

Losers

Aptorum Group APM shares declined by 18.7% to $3.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

shares declined by 18.7% to $3.44 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. Evoke Pharma EVOK stock fell 11.66% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

stock fell 11.66% to $5.6. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million. Apimeds Pharmaceuticals APUS stock declined by 9.7% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock declined by 9.7% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago. Cuprina Holdings (Cayman) CUPR shares decreased by 8.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.

shares decreased by 8.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock declined by 8.84% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock declined by 8.84% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Aethlon Medical AEMD shares declined by 8.68% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.