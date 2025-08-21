12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Expion360 XPON stock increased by 20.3% to $1.84 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Cycurion CYCU stock increased by 13.99% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million.
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN shares increased by 6.39% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- JE Cleantech Holdings JCSE stock increased by 6.01% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Capstone Holding CAPS shares moved upwards by 5.07% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Captivision CAPT shares rose 4.95% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
Losers
- Techprecision TPCS shares declined by 15.3% to $4.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Eshallgo EHGO shares fell 10.5% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares fell 6.81% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE stock declined by 4.78% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN shares decreased by 4.72% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE stock fell 4.5% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
