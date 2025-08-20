12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares moved upwards by 26.4% to $1.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.

stock moved upwards by 25.82% to $16.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.9 million. Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 23.6% to $110.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

stock rose 20.43% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million. Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares rose 17.6% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

shares rose 17.6% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares rose 15.85% to $4.98. The company's market cap stands at $828.1 million.

Losers

Color Star Tech ADD shares declined by 37.1% to $0.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

stock decreased by 22.17% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago. Bollinger Innovations BINI stock decreased by 22.17% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

stock decreased by 22.17% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock declined by 20.08% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock declined by 20.08% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. La-Z-Boy LZB shares declined by 12.06% to $34.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares declined by 12.06% to $34.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday. Allurion Technologies ALUR stock decreased by 10.67% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.