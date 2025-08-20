12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares moved upwards by 26.4% to $1.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
- Guess GES stock moved upwards by 25.82% to $16.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $693.9 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 23.6% to $110.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- Rave Restaurant Group RAVE stock rose 20.43% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares rose 17.6% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC shares rose 15.85% to $4.98. The company's market cap stands at $828.1 million.
Losers
- Color Star Tech ADD shares declined by 37.1% to $0.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
- Emerson Radio MSN stock decreased by 22.17% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Bollinger Innovations BINI stock decreased by 22.17% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Algorhythm Holdings RIME stock declined by 20.08% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- La-Z-Boy LZB shares declined by 12.06% to $34.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock decreased by 10.67% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADDColor Star Technology Co Ltd
$0.0775-37.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.53
Growth
4.79
Quality
N/A
Value
90.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ALURAllurion Technologies Inc
$2.05-8.89%
BINIBollinger Innovations Inc
$0.4584-22.6%
GESGuess? Inc
$16.8025.9%
KAVLKaival Brands Innovations Group Inc
$0.961918.9%
LZBLa-Z-Boy Inc
$34.10-12.8%
MMAMixed Martial Arts Group Ltd
$0.960520.3%
MSCStudio City International Holdings Ltd
$4.9815.8%
MSNEmerson Radio Corp
$0.4124-10.8%
NEGGNewegg Commerce Inc
$111.5724.8%
RAVERave Restaurant Group Inc
$3.2819.7%
RIMEAlgorhythm Holdings Inc
$2.05-20.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.