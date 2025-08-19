12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- U-BX Technology UBXG stock increased by 16.3% to $3.74 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 million.
- Inseego INSG shares rose 12.88% to $9.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.5 million.
- 3 E Network MASK shares rose 10.67% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- CLPS CLPS stock increased by 9.28% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares rose 9.26% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- Upland Software UPLD stock moved upwards by 8.55% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
Losers
- Thumzup Media TZUP stock declined by 42.2% to $4.91 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $138.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Creative Global Tech CGTL shares declined by 14.64% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- BTCS BTCS shares declined by 14.38% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $234.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH shares declined by 13.47% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Nano Labs NA stock declined by 13.34% to $4.42. The company's market cap stands at $120.2 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Applied Optoelectronics AAOI shares fell 12.99% to $22.74. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
