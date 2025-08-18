August 18, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Xunlei XNET stock increased by 27.4% to $8.14 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $398.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Zepp Health ZEPP shares increased by 23.5% to $41.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Nano Labs NA stock moved upwards by 22.66% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cipher Mining CIFR stock increased by 20.05% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
  • Upland Software UPLD shares increased by 18.75% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
  • Lantronix LTRX shares moved upwards by 18.33% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $112.3 million.

Losers

  • Riskified RSKD shares declined by 14.1% to $4.52 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $828.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Banzai International BNZI shares declined by 12.2% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Veea VEEA stock fell 11.1% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • Verb Technology Co VERB stock decreased by 10.61% to $20.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Siyata Mobile SYTA shares declined by 9.94% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • UTime WTO stock declined by 9.4% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BNZI Logo
BNZIBanzai International Inc
$3.25-11.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.20
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
35.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CIFR Logo
CIFRCipher Mining Inc
$5.301.73%
LTRX Logo
LTRXLantronix Inc
$3.4419.0%
NA Logo
NANano Labs Ltd
$5.0825.1%
RSKD Logo
RSKDRiskified Ltd
$4.51-14.3%
SYTA Logo
SYTASiyata Mobile Inc
$2.94-8.70%
UPLD Logo
UPLDUpland Software Inc
$2.2019.6%
VEEA Logo
VEEAVeea Inc
$0.5757-10.1%
VERB Logo
VERBVerb Technology Co Inc
$19.95-11.1%
WTO Logo
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.9151-9.39%
XNET Logo
XNETXunlei Ltd
$8.1427.4%
ZEPP Logo
ZEPPZepp Health Corp
$41.6122.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved