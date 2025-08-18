12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Xunlei XNET stock increased by 27.4% to $8.14 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $398.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Zepp Health ZEPP shares increased by 23.5% to $41.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Nano Labs NA stock moved upwards by 22.66% to $4.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Cipher Mining CIFR stock increased by 20.05% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
- Upland Software UPLD shares increased by 18.75% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
- Lantronix LTRX shares moved upwards by 18.33% to $3.42. The company's market cap stands at $112.3 million.
Losers
- Riskified RSKD shares declined by 14.1% to $4.52 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $828.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Banzai International BNZI shares declined by 12.2% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Veea VEEA stock fell 11.1% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
- Verb Technology Co VERB stock decreased by 10.61% to $20.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Siyata Mobile SYTA shares declined by 9.94% to $2.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- UTime WTO stock declined by 9.4% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
