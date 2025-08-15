12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Precigen PGEN stock increased by 61.6% to $2.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $551.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares moved upwards by 53.95% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares moved upwards by 15.82% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock rose 13.63% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Bausch Health Companies BHC shares rose 13.18% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Replimune Group REPL shares increased by 11.21% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.5 million.
Losers
- OneMedNet ONMD stock decreased by 31.1% to $0.66 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $44.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cosciens Biopharma CSCI shares declined by 25.43% to $2.61. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- RenovoRx RNXT shares fell 23.39% to $0.95. The company's market cap stands at $45.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP stock fell 22.59% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares declined by 17.15% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA stock decreased by 13.1% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
