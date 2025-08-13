12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Intapp INTA stock increased by 23.2% to $45.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

stock increased by 23.2% to $45.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Semilux International SELX stock increased by 17.51% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.

stock increased by 17.51% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. LG Display Co LPL stock rose 17.4% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.

stock rose 17.4% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 11.49% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 11.49% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million. CXApp CXAI stock rose 8.23% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock rose 8.23% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares rose 8.22% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Losers

Ondas Holdings ONDS shares decreased by 20.8% to $3.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 20.8% to $3.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. M-Tron Industries MPTI shares decreased by 9.46% to $42.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 9.46% to $42.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Prairie Operating PROP shares decreased by 9.18% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

shares decreased by 9.18% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. CoreWeave CRWV shares fell 9.05% to $135.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

shares fell 9.05% to $135.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. TSS TSSI stock fell 8.34% to $17.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.3 million.

stock fell 8.34% to $17.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.3 million. Pixelworks PXLW stock declined by 8.19% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.