12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Intapp INTA stock increased by 23.2% to $45.49 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Semilux International SELX stock increased by 17.51% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- LG Display Co LPL stock rose 17.4% to $4.79. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- BIT Mining BTCM shares moved upwards by 11.49% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.
- CXApp CXAI stock rose 8.23% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares rose 8.22% to $5.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
Losers
- Ondas Holdings ONDS shares decreased by 20.8% to $3.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- M-Tron Industries MPTI shares decreased by 9.46% to $42.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Prairie Operating PROP shares decreased by 9.18% to $3.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CoreWeave CRWV shares fell 9.05% to $135.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- TSS TSSI stock fell 8.34% to $17.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $465.3 million.
- Pixelworks PXLW stock declined by 8.19% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BTCMBIT Mining Ltd
$3.2613.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
73.76
Growth
49.18
Quality
N/A
Value
80.22
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$135.80-8.71%
CXAICXApp Inc
$0.97008.23%
INTAIntapp Inc
$45.8524.2%
LPLLG Display Co Ltd
$4.8619.1%
MPTIM-Tron Industries Inc
$43.00-8.39%
ONDSOndas Holdings Inc
$3.50-18.4%
PROPPrairie Operating Co
$3.07-9.17%
PXLWPixelworks Inc
$8.75-8.18%
SELXSemilux International Ltd
$1.0211.0%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$5.062.02%
TSSITSS Inc
$17.00-8.60%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.