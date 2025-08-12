12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Generation Bio GBIO shares increased by 36.9% to $5.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

shares increased by 36.9% to $5.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million. Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares increased by 15.45% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

shares increased by 15.45% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago. 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 14.86% to $11.76. The company's market cap stands at $511.1 million.

shares increased by 14.86% to $11.76. The company's market cap stands at $511.1 million. NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares rose 11.05% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

shares rose 11.05% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares moved upwards by 10.56% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

shares moved upwards by 10.56% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million. Azenta AZTA shares moved upwards by 9.51% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

Journey Medical DERM shares declined by 16.6% to $7.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 16.6% to $7.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Beyond Air XAIR shares fell 11.71% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares fell 11.71% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today. Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA shares decreased by 9.78% to $10.61. The company's market cap stands at $639.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares decreased by 9.78% to $10.61. The company's market cap stands at $639.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock declined by 9.67% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

stock declined by 9.67% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock fell 7.21% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

stock fell 7.21% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares fell 6.79% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $254.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.