12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Generation Bio GBIO shares increased by 36.9% to $5.53 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
- Cognition Therapeutics CGTX shares increased by 15.45% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $63.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares increased by 14.86% to $11.76. The company's market cap stands at $511.1 million.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares rose 11.05% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Sunshine Biopharma SBFM shares moved upwards by 10.56% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Azenta AZTA shares moved upwards by 9.51% to $32.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Journey Medical DERM shares declined by 16.6% to $7.12 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Beyond Air XAIR shares fell 11.71% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA shares decreased by 9.78% to $10.61. The company's market cap stands at $639.7 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO stock declined by 9.67% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Spero Therapeutics SPRO stock fell 7.21% to $2.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares fell 6.79% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $254.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AZTAAzenta Inc
$32.0014.4%
CGTXCognition Therapeutics Inc
$1.3557.2%
DERMJourney Medical Corp
$7.52-4.45%
ENTOEntero Therapeutics Inc
$0.5814-4.28%
GBIOGeneration Bio Co
$5.2028.7%
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$2.1415.1%
SBFMSunshine Biopharma Inc
$1.579.79%
SPROSpero Therapeutics Inc
$2.15-2.27%
XAIRBeyond Air Inc
$2.74-13.3%
ZVRAZevra Therapeutics Inc
$10.95-6.41%
ZYBTZhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd
$7.0130.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.