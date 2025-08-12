12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ZenaTech ZENA stock increased by 13.5% to $5.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.4 million.
- CEVA CEVA stock rose 12.0% to $23.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Semilux International SELX shares increased by 8.24% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS stock rose 8.1% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Formula Sys (1985) FORTY stock moved upwards by 7.57% to $128.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Nano Labs NA stock increased by 6.44% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $99.0 million.
Losers
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares fell 31.0% to $4.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Viant Technology DSP shares declined by 15.01% to $10.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MMTEC MTC stock declined by 7.76% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.2 million.
- AXT AXTI stock declined by 6.43% to $2.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.4 million.
- LivePerson LPSN stock decreased by 5.89% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $111.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ACCESS Newswire ACCS shares decreased by 5.79% to $11.4. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
