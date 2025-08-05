12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Staar Surgical STAA stock increased by 44.8% to $26.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.7 million.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock rose 32.15% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.

Shattuck Labs STTK stock rose 32.13% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.

Castle Biosciences CSTL shares moved upwards by 25.97% to $19.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock increased by 18.38% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Axogen AXGN shares moved upwards by 15.61% to $14.51. The company's market cap stands at $571.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Agilon Health AGL stock decreased by 30.6% to $1.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Inspire Medical Systems INSP stock declined by 29.13% to $92.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX shares declined by 13.19% to $410.0. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares declined by 11.23% to $56.24. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Longeveron LGVN stock decreased by 11.12% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.

Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock declined by 10.29% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.

