August 5, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Staar Surgical STAA stock increased by 44.8% to $26.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.7 million.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock rose 32.15% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
  • Shattuck Labs STTK stock rose 32.13% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
  • Castle Biosciences CSTL shares moved upwards by 25.97% to $19.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock increased by 18.38% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Axogen AXGN shares moved upwards by 15.61% to $14.51. The company's market cap stands at $571.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Agilon Health AGL stock decreased by 30.6% to $1.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Inspire Medical Systems INSP stock declined by 29.13% to $92.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX shares declined by 13.19% to $410.0. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares declined by 11.23% to $56.24. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Longeveron LGVN stock decreased by 11.12% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
  • Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock declined by 10.29% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADAP Logo
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.103630.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.98
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
38.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AGL Logo
AGLAgilon Health Inc
$1.29-28.9%
AXGN Logo
AXGNAxogen Inc
$14.4014.7%
CSTL Logo
CSTLCastle Biosciences Inc
$19.0624.4%
HIMS Logo
HIMSHims & Hers Health Inc
$56.09-11.5%
INSP Logo
INSPInspire Medical Systems Inc
$94.75-27.1%
LGVN Logo
LGVNLongeveron Inc
$1.52-11.1%
LPTX Logo
LPTXLeap Therapeutics Inc
$0.3240-9.67%
SNSE Logo
SNSESensei Biotherapeutics Inc
$10.2418.4%
STAA Logo
STAAStaar Surgical Co
$26.7144.5%
STTK Logo
STTKShattuck Labs Inc
$1.0237.3%
VRTX Logo
VRTXVertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
$408.00-13.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved