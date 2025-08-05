12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Staar Surgical STAA stock increased by 44.8% to $26.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $915.7 million.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP stock rose 32.15% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- Shattuck Labs STTK stock rose 32.13% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $35.5 million.
- Castle Biosciences CSTL shares moved upwards by 25.97% to $19.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $441.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock increased by 18.38% to $10.24. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Axogen AXGN shares moved upwards by 15.61% to $14.51. The company's market cap stands at $571.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Agilon Health AGL stock decreased by 30.6% to $1.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Inspire Medical Systems INSP stock declined by 29.13% to $92.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX shares declined by 13.19% to $410.0. The company's market cap stands at $121.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hims & Hers Health HIMS shares declined by 11.23% to $56.24. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Longeveron LGVN stock decreased by 11.12% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $25.6 million.
- Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock declined by 10.29% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADAPAdaptimmune Therapeutics PLC
$0.103630.6%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
0.98
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
38.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AGLAgilon Health Inc
$1.29-28.9%
AXGNAxogen Inc
$14.4014.7%
CSTLCastle Biosciences Inc
$19.0624.4%
HIMSHims & Hers Health Inc
$56.09-11.5%
INSPInspire Medical Systems Inc
$94.75-27.1%
LGVNLongeveron Inc
$1.52-11.1%
LPTXLeap Therapeutics Inc
$0.3240-9.67%
SNSESensei Biotherapeutics Inc
$10.2418.4%
STAAStaar Surgical Co
$26.7144.5%
STTKShattuck Labs Inc
$1.0237.3%
VRTXVertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
$408.00-13.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.