12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Psyence Biomedical PBM stock increased by 89.8% to $4.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.

BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI shares moved upwards by 24.09% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.

INmune Bio INMB stock increased by 23.04% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.

Climb Bio CLYM stock moved upwards by 15.86% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million.

VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares increased by 15.61% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX stock rose 13.17% to $606.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

Replimune Group REPL stock declined by 36.3% to $4.84 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $591.3 million.

Equillium EQ stock fell 24.85% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock declined by 14.29% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Ontrak OTRK shares declined by 13.32% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock declined by 12.07% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.

DIH Holding US DHAI shares declined by 8.55% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.

