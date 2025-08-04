August 4, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Psyence Biomedical PBM stock increased by 89.8% to $4.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics BTAI shares moved upwards by 24.09% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
  • INmune Bio INMB stock increased by 23.04% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.
  • Climb Bio CLYM stock moved upwards by 15.86% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $97.9 million.
  • VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares increased by 15.61% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • IDEXX Laboratories IDXX stock rose 13.17% to $606.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Replimune Group REPL stock declined by 36.3% to $4.84 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $591.3 million.
  • Equillium EQ stock fell 24.85% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
  • Agios Pharmaceuticals AGIO stock declined by 14.29% to $30.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Ontrak OTRK shares declined by 13.32% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock declined by 12.07% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • DIH Holding US DHAI shares declined by 8.55% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADIL Logo
ADILAdial Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.4000-12.1%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AGIO Logo
AGIOAgios Pharmaceuticals Inc
$30.00-14.3%
BTAI Logo
BTAIBioXcel Therapeutics Inc
$1.7225.6%
CLYM Logo
CLYMClimb Bio Inc
$1.6413.1%
DHAI Logo
DHAIDIH Holding US Inc
$0.2266-9.11%
EQ Logo
EQEquillium Inc
$0.5400-23.9%
IDXX Logo
IDXXIDEXX Laboratories Inc
$580.008.30%
INMB Logo
INMBINmune Bio Inc
$2.674.30%
OTRK Logo
OTRKOntrak Inc
$0.2665-14.3%
PBM Logo
PBMPsyence Biomedical Ltd
$4.3684.8%
REPL Logo
REPLReplimune Group Inc
$4.86-36.1%
VYNE Logo
VYNEVYNE Therapeutics Inc
$0.36603.71%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved