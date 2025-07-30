12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

OSR Holdings OSRH stock rose 21.4% to $1.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock rose 18.12% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.

Alignment Healthcare ALHC stock increased by 16.69% to $15.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

MiMedx Group MDXG shares rose 11.8% to $7.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $982.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Elicio Therapeutics ELTX stock rose 7.8% to $10.7. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 million.

Kairos Pharma KAPA stock increased by 6.38% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Losers

Align Technology ALGN stock declined by 34.7% to $133.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Pulmonx LUNG shares declined by 14.2% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $122.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Prime Medicine PRME stock decreased by 9.95% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.1 million.

Pheton Holdings PTHL stock decreased by 9.1% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.

Dyadic International DYAI stock decreased by 7.08% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.

Cosmos Health COSM stock decreased by 6.39% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.

