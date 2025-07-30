July 30, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • OSR Holdings OSRH stock rose 21.4% to $1.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock rose 18.12% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
  • Alignment Healthcare ALHC stock increased by 16.69% to $15.17. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • MiMedx Group MDXG shares rose 11.8% to $7.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $982.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Elicio Therapeutics ELTX stock rose 7.8% to $10.7. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 million.
  • Kairos Pharma KAPA stock increased by 6.38% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Losers

  • Align Technology ALGN stock declined by 34.7% to $133.0 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Pulmonx LUNG shares declined by 14.2% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $122.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Prime Medicine PRME stock decreased by 9.95% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.1 million.
  • Pheton Holdings PTHL stock decreased by 9.1% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • Dyadic International DYAI stock decreased by 7.08% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
  • Cosmos Health COSM stock decreased by 6.39% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ALGN Logo
ALGNAlign Technology Inc
$137.50-33.2%

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

