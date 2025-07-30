12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aqua Metals AQMS shares rose 8.5% to $0.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.

ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock increased by 8.47% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $6.5 million.

FiscalNote Holdings NOTE stock moved upwards by 7.85% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $92.1 million.

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares rose 6.82% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock rose 5.94% to $1.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.3 million.

Hudson Technologies HDSN shares moved upwards by 5.76% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $373.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

PS International Group PSIG stock decreased by 15.3% to $0.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises EOSE shares decreased by 10.48% to $5.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

Li Bang International LBGJ shares declined by 8.47% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.

Tigo Energy TYGO stock fell 7.49% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

High-Trend International HTCO stock decreased by 6.9% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $31.5 million.

Intelligent Living ILAG stock declined by 6.38% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

