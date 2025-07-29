12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock increased by 27.1% to $1.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS shares increased by 16.77% to $1.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.9 million.
- AtriCure ATRC stock rose 10.36% to $35.02. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Moleculin Biotech MBRX shares increased by 10.26% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- LakeShore Biopharma LSB shares moved upwards by 9.93% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.4 million.
- Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock moved upwards by 8.44% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
Losers
- Cardiff Oncology CRDF shares fell 28.7% to $2.36 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $248.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Larimar Therapeutics LRMR stock fell 11.34% to $3.13. The company's market cap stands at $233.0 million.
- NeOnc Technologies NTHI stock declined by 10.23% to $4.48. The company's market cap stands at $102.9 million.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares declined by 9.94% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock declined by 7.48% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Dyadic International DYAI stock decreased by 6.09% to $1.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
