12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Volcon VLCN shares rose 29.4% to $17.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.4 million.

Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID shares moved upwards by 20.44% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.

Kirkland's KIRK stock rose 19.59% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $33.4 million.

YSX Tech YSXT stock moved upwards by 11.62% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $96.7 million.

Tron TRON shares rose 11.25% to $10.68. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million.

ZSPACE ZSPC stock rose 10.63% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.

Losers

Fly-E Group FLYE shares declined by 7.1% to $5.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.5 million.

Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN stock declined by 4.08% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.

LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock decreased by 4.01% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

REE Automotive REE stock decreased by 3.76% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.

Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock fell 3.56% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $20.5 million.

QuantumScape QS stock decreased by 3.51% to $11.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

