12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Medpace Hldgs MEDP shares moved upwards by 48.9% to $460.02 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.

shares moved upwards by 48.9% to $460.02 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Genelux GNLX stock increased by 7.65% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $125.7 million.

stock increased by 7.65% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $125.7 million. Rafael Holdings RFL stock rose 7.54% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.

stock rose 7.54% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock moved upwards by 7.37% to $12.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 7.37% to $12.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. Ovid Therapeutics OVID stock rose 7.36% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.

stock rose 7.36% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million. Charles River CRL shares increased by 6.81% to $160.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.

Losers

Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares declined by 9.8% to $0.02 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

shares declined by 9.8% to $0.02 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million. Barinthus Biotherapeutics BRNS shares fell 9.65% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million.

shares fell 9.65% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million. TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock decreased by 9.51% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.

stock decreased by 9.51% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million. DIH Holding US DHAI shares declined by 7.07% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

shares declined by 7.07% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. Neuraxis NRXS stock fell 6.6% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.

stock fell 6.6% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million. OneMedNet ONMD stock fell 6.11% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.