12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Medpace Hldgs MEDP shares moved upwards by 48.9% to $460.02 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Genelux GNLX stock increased by 7.65% to $3.78. The company's market cap stands at $125.7 million.
- Rafael Holdings RFL stock rose 7.54% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.3 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock moved upwards by 7.37% to $12.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- Ovid Therapeutics OVID stock rose 7.36% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $39.1 million.
- Charles River CRL shares increased by 6.81% to $160.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
Losers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI shares declined by 9.8% to $0.02 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Barinthus Biotherapeutics BRNS shares fell 9.65% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA stock decreased by 9.51% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 million.
- DIH Holding US DHAI shares declined by 7.07% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- Neuraxis NRXS stock fell 6.6% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD stock fell 6.11% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BRNSBarinthus Biotherapeutics PLC
$1.7818.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.50
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
77.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CRLCharles River Laboratories International Inc
$156.221.13%
CYCCCyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc
$11.94-8.65%
DHAIDIH Holding US Inc
$0.273810.4%
GNLXGenelux Corp
$3.443.30%
HCTIHealthcare Triangle Inc
$0.0175-9.07%
MEDPMedpace Holdings Inc
$446.1043.0%
NRXSNeuraxis Inc
$2.55-2.67%
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.5351-4.45%
OVIDOvid Therapeutics Inc
$0.648717.9%
RFLRafael Holdings Inc
$2.122.91%
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.118034.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.