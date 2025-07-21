12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Auddia AUUD stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $4.39 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $4.39 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. CVD Equipment CVV shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million. Mobilicom MOB shares rose 4.81% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.

shares rose 4.81% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million. Indie Semiconductor INDI shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $912.0 million.

shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $912.0 million. MMTEC MTC shares increased by 4.52% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.

shares increased by 4.52% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million. SEALSQ LAES shares rose 3.79% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.0 million.

Losers

ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares declined by 50.9% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.

shares declined by 50.9% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million. Agilysys AGYS shares declined by 10.22% to $105.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

shares declined by 10.22% to $105.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. Mobix Labs MOBX shares declined by 5.94% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.

shares declined by 5.94% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million. Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares decreased by 3.89% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.9 million.

shares decreased by 3.89% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.9 million. Cambium Networks CMBM shares declined by 3.68% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.

shares declined by 3.68% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million. KVH Industries KVHI shares declined by 3.58% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.