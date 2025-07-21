12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Auddia AUUD stock moved upwards by 6.5% to $4.39 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- CVD Equipment CVV shares moved upwards by 6.32% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- Mobilicom MOB shares rose 4.81% to $3.7. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- Indie Semiconductor INDI shares moved upwards by 4.76% to $4.62. The company's market cap stands at $912.0 million.
- MMTEC MTC shares increased by 4.52% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- SEALSQ LAES shares rose 3.79% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $435.0 million.
Losers
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares declined by 50.9% to $0.42 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Agilysys AGYS shares declined by 10.22% to $105.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares declined by 5.94% to $1.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares decreased by 3.89% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.9 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares declined by 3.68% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.0 million.
- KVH Industries KVHI shares declined by 3.58% to $5.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGYSAgilysys Inc
$106.50-7.56%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
43.35
Growth
72.60
Quality
N/A
Value
6.87
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.378699.3%
AUUDAuddia Inc
$4.21-0.93%
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$1.2934.8%
CVVCVD Equipment Corp
$3.700.27%
INDIIndie Semiconductor Inc
$4.54-2.99%
KVHIKVH Industries Inc
$5.12-4.30%
LAESSEALSQ Corp
$3.54-5.60%
LAWRRobot Consulting Co Ltd
$3.22-13.4%
MOBMobilicom Ltd
$3.70-9.09%
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$1.1230.1%
MTCMMTEC Inc
$0.92004.55%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.