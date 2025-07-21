12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 28.5% to $0.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.

stock rose 28.5% to $0.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares moved upwards by 20.27% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.

shares moved upwards by 20.27% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million. Veritone VERI stock rose 19.46% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.

stock rose 19.46% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million. Sequans Communications SQNS shares rose 17.03% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.3 million.

shares rose 17.03% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.3 million. Mobix Labs MOBX shares rose 14.98% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.

shares rose 14.98% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million. Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX stock increased by 13.2% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.

Losers

3 E Network MASK shares decreased by 9.0% to $1.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

shares decreased by 9.0% to $1.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. Saverone 2014 SVRE shares declined by 7.1% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

shares declined by 7.1% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. ClearOne CLRO shares fell 4.95% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.

shares fell 4.95% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million. Photronics PLAB stock decreased by 4.84% to $18.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

stock decreased by 4.84% to $18.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. GDS Holdings GDS stock decreased by 3.94% to $36.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.

stock decreased by 3.94% to $36.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares decreased by 3.77% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.