12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 28.5% to $0.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares moved upwards by 20.27% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million.
- Veritone VERI stock rose 19.46% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.6 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS shares rose 17.03% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $385.3 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares rose 14.98% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.0 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX stock increased by 13.2% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.
Losers
- 3 E Network MASK shares decreased by 9.0% to $1.22 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares declined by 7.1% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- ClearOne CLRO shares fell 4.95% to $7.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Photronics PLAB stock decreased by 4.84% to $18.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- GDS Holdings GDS stock decreased by 3.94% to $36.1. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion.
- Robot Consulting Co LAWR shares decreased by 3.77% to $3.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.243728.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.09
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
23.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CLROClearOne Inc
$7.64-3.17%
GDSGDS Holdings Ltd
$36.46-2.98%
LAWRRobot Consulting Co Ltd
$3.45-7.26%
MASK3 E Network Technology Group Ltd
$1.33-0.75%
MOBXMobix Labs Inc
$0.989915.0%
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$1.7610.7%
PLABPhotronics Inc
$18.29-4.84%
SQNSSequans Communications SA
$3.1014.8%
SVRESaverone 2014 Ltd
$2.75-7.09%
TDTHTrident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd
$1.7018.9%
VERIVeritone Inc
$2.6416.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.