12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO shares rose 90.1% to $2.3 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock moved upwards by 63.18% to $13.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • Wellgistics Health WGRX stock increased by 40.21% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.
  • Mesoblast MESO shares increased by 27.67% to $15.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • MEI Pharma MEIP shares rose 24.01% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
  • Neumora Therapeutics NMRA shares rose 18.42% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.5 million.

Losers

  • Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares fell 35.5% to $14.17 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares fell 25.4% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock fell 21.06% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
  • Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock fell 20.15% to $12.66. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares fell 19.43% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
  • Longevity Health Holdings XAGE stock fell 16.67% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

