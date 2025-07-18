12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO shares rose 90.1% to $2.3 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals CYCC stock moved upwards by 63.18% to $13.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- Wellgistics Health WGRX stock increased by 40.21% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $66.1 million.
- Mesoblast MESO shares increased by 27.67% to $15.76. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- MEI Pharma MEIP shares rose 24.01% to $5.58. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.
- Neumora Therapeutics NMRA shares rose 18.42% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $276.5 million.
Losers
- Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT shares fell 35.5% to $14.17 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares fell 25.4% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.7 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock fell 21.06% to $6.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.
- Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock fell 20.15% to $12.66. The company's market cap stands at $80.9 million.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares fell 19.43% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Longevity Health Holdings XAGE stock fell 16.67% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
