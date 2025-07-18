12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Epsium Enterprise EPSM stock increased by 22.1% to $24.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $269.7 million.
- ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock rose 15.23% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- Mingteng International MTEN shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $136.6 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 9.72% to $34.88. The company's market cap stands at $619.2 million.
- Birks Group BGI shares rose 7.55% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
- Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock rose 6.82% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
Losers
- Volcon VLCN stock fell 15.2% to $18.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
- Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 8.14% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Jiade JDZG shares decreased by 6.52% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock declined by 4.68% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
- Fly-E Group FLYE stock decreased by 4.43% to $5.62. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
- Allied Gaming AGAE stock declined by 4.09% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.
