July 18, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM stock increased by 22.1% to $24.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $269.7 million.
  • ECD Automotive Design ECDA stock rose 15.23% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Mingteng International MTEN shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $136.6 million.
  • Newegg Commerce NEGG shares moved upwards by 9.72% to $34.88. The company's market cap stands at $619.2 million.
  • Birks Group BGI shares rose 7.55% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $16.0 million.
  • Foresight Autonomous FRSX stock rose 6.82% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.

Losers

  • Volcon VLCN stock fell 15.2% to $18.33 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 8.14% to $4.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • Jiade JDZG shares decreased by 6.52% to $3.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 million.
  • Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock declined by 4.68% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million.
  • Fly-E Group FLYE stock decreased by 4.43% to $5.62. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE stock declined by 4.09% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGAE
AGAE Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc
$1.64-4.09%

BGI
BGI Birks Group Inc
$0.86002.77%
ECDA
ECDA ECD Automotive Design Inc
$0.323615.2%
EPSM
EPSM Epsium Enterprise Ltd
$22.4912.1%
FLYE
FLYE Fly-E Group Inc
$5.77-1.87%
FRSX
FRSX Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd
$0.4990-0.20%
JDZG
JDZG Jiade Ltd
$3.51-0.57%
LVLU
LVLU Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc
$4.400.46%
MTEN
MTEN Mingteng International Corp Inc
$20.653.35%
NEGG
NEGG Newegg Commerce Inc
$32.672.77%
VLCN
VLCN Volcon Inc
$18.50-14.4%
YYAI
YYAI Connexa Sports Technologies Inc
$1.02-4.67%
