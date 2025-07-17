12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock increased by 52.1% to $1.84 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.

VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares increased by 6.77% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.

Nurix Therapeutics NRIX shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $12.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $949.5 million.

Synlogic SYBX stock moved upwards by 6.02% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock moved upwards by 5.33% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.

TAO Synergies TAOX shares increased by 5.21% to $9.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

Losers

Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock decreased by 49.6% to $0.59 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares decreased by 8.68% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares fell 7.44% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock declined by 6.58% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

Vivani Medical VANI shares fell 5.67% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.9 million.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares declined by 5.29% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.

