July 17, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals TELO stock increased by 52.1% to $1.84 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
  • VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares increased by 6.77% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
  • Nurix Therapeutics NRIX shares moved upwards by 6.45% to $12.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $949.5 million.
  • Synlogic SYBX stock moved upwards by 6.02% to $1.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX stock moved upwards by 5.33% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million.
  • TAO Synergies TAOX shares increased by 5.21% to $9.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.

Losers

  • Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock decreased by 49.6% to $0.59 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL shares decreased by 8.68% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares fell 7.44% to $3.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock declined by 6.58% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.
  • Vivani Medical VANI shares fell 5.67% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.9 million.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA shares declined by 5.29% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $77.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.



© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

