12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Bit Origin BTOG stock rose 74.8% to $0.58 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Saiheat SAIH shares increased by 39.1% to $14.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX stock increased by 23.76% to $6.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.2 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA stock moved upwards by 22.2% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Pagaya Techs PGY stock increased by 21.97% to $28.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
- BTCS BTCS shares moved upwards by 16.49% to $6.71. The company's market cap stands at $134.3 million.
Losers
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares decreased by 30.4% to $0.14 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $11.3 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS shares declined by 20.21% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $550.8 million.
- Smith Micro Software SMSI shares decreased by 20.19% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Focus Universal FCUV stock decreased by 12.56% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $26.1 million.
- FOXO Technologies FOXO stock declined by 10.72% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Intchains Gr ICG shares fell 9.23% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
