12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares increased by 56.7% to $1.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT stock rose 29.81% to $23.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares increased by 14.81% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $140.4 million.

Marker Therapeutics MRKR stock increased by 13.12% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT shares increased by 9.79% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.1 million.

Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock rose 8.64% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

Losers

MEI Pharma MEIP shares decreased by 17.4% to $3.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.

OKYO Pharma OKYO shares decreased by 11.49% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million.

Nuwellis NUWE stock declined by 10.98% to $14.2. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.

Aptorum Group APM stock fell 10.83% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

Jade Biosciences JBIO shares fell 9.2% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.4 million.

Kairos Pharma KAPA stock decreased by 8.23% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million.

