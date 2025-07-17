12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Windtree Therapeutics WINT shares increased by 56.7% to $1.41 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.3 million.
- Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT stock rose 29.81% to $23.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares increased by 14.81% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $140.4 million.
- Marker Therapeutics MRKR stock increased by 13.12% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $17.1 million.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT shares increased by 9.79% to $3.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.1 million.
- Harvard Bioscience HBIO stock rose 8.64% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
Losers
- MEI Pharma MEIP shares decreased by 17.4% to $3.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- OKYO Pharma OKYO shares decreased by 11.49% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $110.7 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE stock declined by 10.98% to $14.2. The company's market cap stands at $69.7 million.
- Aptorum Group APM stock fell 10.83% to $1.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Jade Biosciences JBIO shares fell 9.2% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $463.4 million.
- Kairos Pharma KAPA stock decreased by 8.23% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
HBIOHarvard Bioscience Inc
$0.450011.1%
JBIOJade Biosciences Inc
$8.00-9.19%
KAPAKairos Pharma Ltd
$1.01-7.34%
LIMNLiminatus Pharma Inc
$6.2515.7%
MEIPMEI Pharma Inc
$4.044.66%
MRKRMarker Therapeutics Inc
$1.8113.1%
NUWENuwellis Inc
$14.50-9.09%
OKYOOKYO Pharma Ltd
$2.92-1.35%
RCKTRocket Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.056.64%
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$24.0030.6%
WINTWindtree Therapeutics Inc
$1.3752.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.